Lessons For 2013: Business Wisdom From Airbnb To Zappos

Part 1

The best way to make employees happy is to set realistic goals and achieve them. Leila Janah, CEO, Samasource

You can survive any type of distraction if you stay focused on the organization's mission. Doug Ulman, CEO, Livestrong

I want each company in my portfolio to think about how they are enabling their employees' entrepreneurial spirit. Reid Hoffman, Partner Greylock

Most startups are focused on growing faster. That alone would not make us a great company. Brian Chesky, CEO, Airbnb

Make sure your structure is efficient before piling more people on top of it. Ben Lerer, CEO, Thrillist

This kid drove 900 miles to get ahold of a Doritos Locos Taco. It became inspiration for the commercial. Brian Niccol, CMO, Taco Bell

We had to let go of our identity as a web company to follow our users into mobile. Travis Katz, CEO Gogobot

Part 2

We've found people will give us 30 to 60 seconds to connect them with the things they need and love. Steve Yankovich, VP, Ebay Mobile

We have to stay one step ahead by doing the opposite of what everyone else is doing. R.J. Williams, CEO, Young Hollywood

Ideas go nowhere if they stay in your head. Everything has to be communicated to the people who execute on ideas. Dennis Crowley, CEO, Foursquare

The highest-paid opinion matters the least. Data from experiments is critical so that the best idea can prove itself. Brad Smith, CEO, Intuit

As startup founders, we often wait for things to stop changing. Enjoy change as it happens. Rashmi Sinha, CEO, SlideShare

We have to think about everything that goes on in our members' lives, beyond just what they're doing in the club. Sarah Robb O'Hagan, President, Equinox

Part 3

We thought we'd be an online company. Then the week after Christmas mobile sales went from 5% to 10%. Tobi Lütke, CEO, Shopify

Feelings of inadequacy sometimes creep in. But the abilities that got me where I am today will help me. Majora Carter, President, Majora Carter Group

It's very easy to think that you are the expert on your own product. The true experts are your customers. Jamie Wong, CEO, Vayable

Part 4

Your mind is a container of possibilities. If you furnish it with poems, you have constant access to wisdom. Daniel Libeskind, Architect

There's a tendency in the tech industry to be part of a scene. I intend to get to know a wider array of people. danah boyd, Senior Researcher, Microsoft Research

Anytime I go to a different city, I meet up with customers. It puts me in their shoes. Aaron Levie, CEO, Box

