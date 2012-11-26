Lessons For 2013: Business Wisdom From Airbnb To Zappos

Browse #lessons2013:
Part 1
The best way to make employees happy is to set realistic goals and achieve them.
Most important lesson I learned: The importance of early action, early engagement with colleagues.
If clients aren't willing to compromise and learn our company culture, then we shouldn't do the project.
Marcus Samuelsson, Chef and Founder, The Marcus Samuelsson Group
You can survive any type of distraction if you stay focused on the organization's mission.
I want each company in my portfolio to think about how they are enabling their employees' entrepreneurial spirit.
Reid Hoffman, Partner Greylock
Most startups are focused on growing faster. That alone would not make us a great company.
The business community doesn't know what design really is. The challenge for me is to educate.
Mauro Porcini, Chief Design Officer, Pepsico
For any consumer brand today, it is incumbent upon the company to create relevancy.
Howard Schultz, CEO, Starbucks
We have to invent an internal culture that can manage dichotomies.
Luke Wood, President and COO, Beats By Dr. Dre
Make sure your structure is efficient before piling more people on top of it.
When we weren't hot anymore, the tenor of the press changed.
Dan Porter, Former CEO, OMGPOP, creators of Draw Something
This kid drove 900 miles to get ahold of a Doritos Locos Taco. It became inspiration for the commercial.
We had to let go of our identity as a web company to follow our users into mobile.
It's important to respond to literally every tweet, Facebook message, and so forth.
It's better to elicit passion than a lukewarm response.
Randi Zuckerberg, CEO, Zuckerberg Media
The Model S's 17-inch touchscreen can make the customers go "Wow." But then you pop the "Frunk"…
George Blankenship, VP, Worldwide Sales, Tesla
We've launched "To Get Her There" to give girls skills they need to be leaders in 25 years.
Anna Maria Chavez, CEO, Girl Scouts of the U.S.A.
Part 2
We've found people will give us 30 to 60 seconds to connect them with the things they need and love.
Steve Yankovich, VP, Ebay Mobile
Entrepreneurship is a new corporate function.
Eric Ries, Author, The Lean Startup
You can't fool the public. Content has to be really good, if not exceptional.
Thomas Tull, CEO, Legendary Entertainment
Listen to your customer both in person and online, and make changes to fine-tune the experience.
Kevin Desanctis, CEO, Revel Entertainment
We have to stay one step ahead by doing the opposite of what everyone else is doing.
R.J. Williams, CEO, Young Hollywood
Ideas go nowhere if they stay in your head. Everything has to be communicated to the people who execute on ideas.
Dennis Crowley, CEO, Foursquare
The highest-paid opinion matters the least. Data from experiments is critical so that the best idea can prove itself.
As startup founders, we often wait for things to stop changing. Enjoy change as it happens.
We have to think about everything that goes on in our members' lives, beyond just what they're doing in the club.
Sarah Robb O’Hagan, President, Equinox
Our employees and customers are increasingly interested in why they should be part of our business.
Danny Meyer, CEO, Union Square Hospitality Group
The Internet of things is emerging. Everyday objects are becoming connected.
Warren East, CEO, ARM, Microchip Design Company
Executives need to design structures that amplify, rather than encumber, remarkable talent.
In order to shift industries and behaviors, it's imperative to be patient.
Our cardinal rule was to do what's best for our students.
Daphne Koller, Co-CEO, Coursera
User interface and industrial design must build an identity together.
Yves Behar, Designer And Founder, Fuseproject
In 2013, I'm going to take one day a month to visit non-technology companies to get inspiration.
Clara Shih, CEO, Hearsay Social
Reach B2B audiences with the same kind of fun, interactive content once reserved for consumer marketing.
Tom Yorton, CEO, The Second City Communications
No matter what problems or opportunities arise, never stop focusing on the product.
Customers understand and appreciate the value of paid content.
Bob Bowman, CEO, MLB Advanced Media
Part 3
We thought we'd be an online company. Then the week after Christmas mobile sales went from 5% to 10%.
In six months we expanded the number of cars in the market fifteen-fold.
Shelby Clark, Chief Community Officer, RelayRides
Mobile, social, and search have become more meaningful than any website home page.
Rob King, Senior VP, Editorial, Print, And Digital Media, ESPN
You can't teach someone how to be superfriendly.
Neil Blumenthal, Co-CEO, Warby Parker
Goals are important. But it's the "aha" moments on the way to the goals that have taught me the most.
Fiona Morrisson, Former Brand And Advertising Director, JetBlue
You can manifest all types of luck depending on your outlook and actions.
Feelings of inadequacy sometimes creep in. But the abilities that got me where I am today will help me.
Majora Carter, President, Majora Carter Group
It's very easy to think that you are the expert on your own product. The true experts are your customers.
Don't just create more exceptions to the rules. Rewrite them.
Jeffrey Hollender, Cofounder, Seventh Generation
When you hire great people, despite the cost, great things will happen.
Jonah Peretti, Cofounder, Buzzfeed
Next year I'll set more realistic goals so our employees can have a healthy work-life balance.
David Chang, Chef and Founder, Momofuku
There is no tried-and-tested path in engineering. You try, and fail, and fix, and fail again.
When you put information out there, that's a transaction. You need to feel you're getting something in return.
Margaret Stewart, Director Of Product Design, Facebook
Innovation is often the result of random conversations–collisions. We want to accelerate those collisions.
I only have room for things in my life that feel great and have purpose.
Pharrell Williams, Music Producer And Entrepreneur
Once you master something, don't be content to polish and refine your game.
Robin Willner, Former IBM Executive; Now VP Of Funder Engagement, Growth Philanthropy Network
Avoid the overvalued and invest in the undervalued. Sounds so simple!
Troy Carter, Manager, Lady Gaga
In product development, compromise is inherent, but it never pays off.
Robert Brunner, Founder And Partner, Ammunition Design Group
Commitment to the vision trumps funding, technology, gold-plated degrees, and press.
Part 4
I must take a holiday at least once each year if I want to survive!
Maelle Gavet, CEO, Ozon Holdings
Great people are attracted to great visions.
Sal Khan, Founder, Khan Academy
Work-family isn't an either-or proposition…but it requires having the will to be present for both.
Howard Gordon, Executive Producer, Homeland
We'll continue to work at reaching every person on the planet.
Katie Stanton, VP of International Market Development, Twitter
China realizes the value of space exploration…I hope the United States follows suit.
Leroy Chiao, Former Nasa Astronaut, Now Special Adviser For The Space Foundation
We were calling it an "exoskeleton"…Nowadays we refer to it as a "bionic suit."
Eythor Bender, CEO, Ekso Bionics, Maker Of Walking Devices For Paraplegics
There's a ton of room for growth in that unplanned space.
Steve Nash, Guard, Los Angeles Lakers
Real social progress isn't achieved through plans or predictions.
Alex Bogusky, Partner, Fearless Cottage And Made Movement
Your mind is a container of possibilities. If you furnish it with poems, you have constant access to wisdom.
The people who do love what we do? We resonate with them. We give them a home.
We need to reframe the approach around… creating and realizing the value of waste as a resource.
Ian Olson, Director Of Sustainability, McDonald’s
Short-form content to me is long-form to another audience.
Robert Kyncl, VP And Head Of Content, YouTube
Focus your career around the thing you're good at, not the thing you're trying to get better at.
David Tisch, Managing Partner, Box Group; Cofounder, Techstars N.Y.C.
Extra work hours are a pro trade-off for clarity of thought.
There's a tendency in the tech industry to be part of a scene. I intend to get to know a wider array of people.
danah boyd, Senior Researcher, Microsoft Research
Maintaining our culture and sensibilities means spending time with everyone who joins.
Anytime I go to a different city, I meet up with customers. It puts me in their shoes.
How we think is as important as what we think.
John O’Farrell, General Partner, Andreessen Horowitz
You need a creative leader…with the DNA and characteristics of William Wallace.
Andrew Wilson, Executive VP, EA Sports
In a world…awash in sequels, you stand out w/ originality and big risks.
Mastering one digital platform isn't enough. You need every outlet.
Next year, I'm not going to wait until it's too late to appreciate what each person does all day.
Alexa Andrzejewski, Foodspotting Cofounder And CEO
