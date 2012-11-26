How BuzzFeed, Xerox, And TaskRabbit Execs Found Their Ways As Leaders

“Scott Griffith, CEO of Zipcar. He has taken an early-stage startup all the way through IPO. He’s seen everything. Those are the types of mentors that I lean on when I’m making big, strategic decisions.” Leah Busque, CEO, TaskRabbit





“I do improv comedy. My improv only got better when I took the focus off myself and looked to the other people onstage. I had to make their contributions amazing. As a leader, you try to get out of the way of the people who make contributions–and then be there to shine a light on the best parts.”

Jeff Greenspan, chief creative officer, BuzzFeed





“Celebrate impatience. I read somewhere that patience is the art of pretending you’re not impatient. But forget about that. Be an example and let your impatience show. It’s a way to express the passion–that fire in the belly–for what you do.”

Ursula Burns, CEO, Xerox

