How To Make All Feedback Positive

1. Identify trusted advisers, and alert them to your desire for their feedback.

2. Make people aware that you may not always be comfortable hearing feedback–and ask for time to digest it.

3. Make collecting feedback a routine. If a month passes and you haven’t asked for feedback, it’s been too long.

4. Remember: When you invite others to give you input, they expect that you will do something with it.

5. Disagreeing is allowed, but have constructive conversation to arrive at the best way forward.

Stuart McClure

Osandi Robinson

Kerry Agiasotis

Naimisha Chanumolu

Dirk Stoop

Smart Talk: Ursual Burns, Leah Busque, Jeff Greenspan

[Battery Image: Feng Yu via Shutterstock]