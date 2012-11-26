How To Make All Feedback Positive

1. Identify trusted advisers, and alert them to your desire for their feedback.
2. Make people aware that you may not always be comfortable hearing feedback–and ask for time to digest it.
3. Make collecting feedback a routine. If a month passes and you haven’t asked for feedback, it’s been too long.
4. Remember: When you invite others to give you input, they expect that you will do something with it.
5. Disagreeing is allowed, but have constructive conversation to arrive at the best way forward.
Fast Talk: Do You Pass The Leadership Test?
Stuart McClure
Osandi Robinson
Kerry Agiasotis
Naimisha Chanumolu
Dirk Stoop
Smart Talk: Ursual Burns, Leah Busque, Jeff Greenspan
[Battery Image: Feng Yu via Shutterstock]