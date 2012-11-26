Cylance Founder Stuart McClure Finds Success In Slowing Down

*What Is DDI?

There’s a growing field of study about what makes an effective business leader. PhDs and human-resources consultancies have compiled decades’ worth of behavioral data to develop advanced methods–in-person simulations, online assessments–that can help managers identify strengths and shore up weaknesses. For this story, we asked the brain trust at one such consultancy, Development Dimensions International, to administer its blend of well-groomed guidance and step-by-step help.

Self-Assessment: “I’d been on the sidelines working for one of the largest security companies. You reach one spot shy of the CEO, and you’ve gone as far as you’re going to go. That’s painful if you’re a serial entrepreneur.

At Cylance, we have 30 people and we’re adding more every week. I’m not the guy doing the hands-on type of work now, though when I get a chance to, I relish it. I’m more managing the process, building strategy, making sure we’re hiring great talent–and making sure that talent is happy.

I have a real impatience when I’m communicating with somebody. I need someone to get to the point. Otherwise, I get easily distracted, I disengage, and then they talk more! It’s a vicious circle that comes from my ADD [laughs]. I have the 300-30-3 rule: Somebody uses 300 words which could be 30 but should really be three. It’s like when you’re dating. You say 300 words when you’re too nervous to say, ‘I love you.'”

DDI Assessment: Stuart prefers privacy and figuring things out himself. He doesn’t want to be interrupted with outside ideas. He has great strength in cultivating his network to get things done–funding, staffing, finding customers–but not for personal feedback. He does, however, seem prepared to give people big assignments and take big risks with them, which is great in a fast-moving environment.

45% of employees think they could be more effective than their boss, but only 46% actually want their boss’s job.*

MCCLURE’S RESPONSE: “I have to slow myself down. I have such a sense of urgency with everything; I like to succeed or fail rather than never try. But I end up taking on too much. This year I got remarried, sold my house, sold my wife’s house, and bought a new home that is being renovated. And I left my job to launch a startup. That’s a lot of major life changes. I’ve already admitted to my wife that I think we took on too much.”

