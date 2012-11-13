According to Mark Pincus, Zynga Is Already Winning Mobile

As Zynga’s income from its Facebook games decreases , shifting content to mobile platforms has become a bigger priority. Speaking at Fast Company’s Innovation Uncensored conference in San Francisco last week, CEO Mark Pincus said that this shift is the biggest in the company’s five-year history.

While Zynga once had a “mobile division,” that mostly handled its “with friends” games, now, said Pincus, every division is a mobile division. No games have been greenlit this quarter without some mobile component. Change is especially difficult under the scrutiny of Wall Street, but Pincus argued Zynga has already been successful on mobile platforms.

“We don’t get a lot of credit for where we already are in mobile,” he said. “We believe that by daily active users and minutes spent that we are already the largest mobile gaming network in the western world.”

See other highlights from the talk in the video above.

[Image: Flickr user The Crunchies!]