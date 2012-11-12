Fast Company Is Looking For A Digital Operations Associate

Department: Digital Media & Operations
Reports To: Group Director of Digital Media & Operations
Title: Digital Operations Associate
Office: New York
Essential Duties and Responsibilities:
The primary purpose of this position is to support both Digital Business Operations and Digital Revenue (ad) Operations Department Head to accurately insert, monitor, and maintain Mansueto Ventures sold interactive campaigns and as an assistant to the Group Director.
The incumbent’s responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
- Assist Department Heads in responding to RFPs by providing availability forecasts.
- Monitoring campaign performance
- Assist in monthly billing reconciliation and investigating invoice discrepancies.
- Project management
- Providing support in various projects within Digital Media & Operations team as needed.
Education:
Bachelor’s degree in Business, Marketing, Statistics or related discipline and/or equivalent combination of education, training, and related experience.
Desired Skills and Experience:
- Attention to details
- Strong written and verbal communication skills.
- Superb record-keeping skills
- Strong relationship/communication skills.
- Ability to prioritize & manage multiple projects at one time
- Analytical thinker.
- Team player first with the ability to work autonomously.
- PC literacy and adept at Microsoft Excel, Word, and PowerPoint.
To apply, email wwon at fastcompany.
