Fast Company Is Looking For A Digital Operations Associate

Reports To: Group Director of Digital Media & Operations

Title: Digital Operations Associate

Office: New York

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

The primary purpose of this position is to support both Digital Business Operations and Digital Revenue (ad) Operations Department Head to accurately insert, monitor, and maintain Mansueto Ventures sold interactive campaigns and as an assistant to the Group Director.

The incumbent’s responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Assist Department Heads in responding to RFPs by providing availability forecasts.

Monitoring campaign performance

Assist in monthly billing reconciliation and investigating invoice discrepancies.

Project management

Providing support in various projects within Digital Media & Operations team as needed.

Education:

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Marketing, Statistics or related discipline and/or equivalent combination of education, training, and related experience.