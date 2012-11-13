How To Email Your Family After You Die

In the spring, a family moved from New Brunswick to Halifax, Nova Scotia. Before settling into the new, barely furnished house, the father returned to their former home to collect furniture and clothing. On his way back, his truck trailer jackknifed and he died in the accident. “The mother and her children were in an empty house, and their dad was not coming back,” says Tom Jackson, a 47-year-old Canadian businessman with a technology and marketing background. “What a horrible shock to those people, with no final closure around things the father may have wanted to say.”

Last week Jackson launched an online service, NowSayIt.com, that enables people to send emails and videos posthumously, should they die unexpectedly.

Asked why he started NowSayIt.com now, Jackson says, “It’s a combination of age, entrepreneurial spirit, and a desire to have a business that offers a service of real value to people.” He adds that sometimes we become inured to everyday news reports of sudden losses. “Just think about how many people are killed in car accidents, sudden heart attacks, and on-the-job accidents. Every one of them left others behind with no chance to say what needs to be said. Once you start thinking of them as individuals instead of news items or statistics, it is incredibly tragic,” says Jackson.

Personally, Jackson is driven by the thought of what would go through the minds of his kids if they got the news that their father was never returning home. “I tell them I love them every day, but I want them to hear it again, if the worst should happen. I plan to live to be an old man, but much of that is out of my control.”

The idea for NowSayItLife is similar to the premise of the 2007 film, P.S. I Love You, in which a widow receives letters from her deceased husband encouraging her to move on with her life. Life (or death, actually) doesn’t quite imitate art, though. Jackson’s online business model relies on subscriptions: For $15 annually up to a lifetime fee of $140, the company encrypts and stores multimedia messages. NowSayIt’s “MoreThanWords” service allows subscribers to attach videos, photos, and important documents to their email message, and the site provides 5GB of storage space to support files. Users assign two trustees who are empowered to release material in the advent of their demise.

While Jackson’s business model may seem morbid, it’s also possibly lucrative. Every year about 118,000 people in the United States die as a result of accidents, according the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Comparable Canadian numbers are harder to come by because the government breaks them out according to province and specific types of accidents, differentiating road from rail, and accidents from dangerous goods, for example. But a 2004 private study of found 10,000 unintentional deaths. And there’s still the rest of the English-speaking world, including the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand, to mine.

So perhaps it’s not surprising that Jackson has competition. Other sites offer after-death email delivery, although fewer provide multimedia posthumous communication. There’s SayItNowForever, launched late last year, which offers a similar multimedia service and also includes last will and testaments for $10 annually and a one-time setup of $25. Virtual Eternity, launched in 2008, lets users upload content and program an interactive avatar to tell their story and stand in for them once they’re gone. And by talking to The Voice Library, you can record, save, and through a secure online archive, preserve your voice for future generations.