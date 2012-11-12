Daily Booth Pulls Down The Shutters

So, farewell , then, Dailybooth . The web-based photo-sharing site will, from this Wednesday (November 14) no longer upload users’ pictures, before it fades into permanent obscurity on December 31.

People will blame the arrival of Instagram for the Dailybooth’s demise, but as smartphones OSes simplified and photo-sharing became as easy as a bump or a swipe, the site’s obsolescence became apparent. The team behind its development– as well as that of the Batch app– were snapped up by AirBnB earlier this year. To add insult to injury, the site’s blog appears to have been hacked.