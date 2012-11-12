Apple Settles Patent Spat With HTC

Apple has ceased hostilities with handset maker HTC. The patent dispute started back in 2010 and, until the agreement, over the weekend, was being fought in over 20 fronts worldwide. The two firms have now signed a 10-year licensing agreement, meaning that both firms can concentrate on the i-word .

This armistice is a win for HTC, as it can stop spending money it barely has on legal fees, and start flogging phones again without worrying about trade injunctions. And Apple? Well, the licensing agreement means that it can make money from HTC, and its legal team will have more space to focus on the two big names still in their sights: Samsung for the hardware; and Google for the software–more specifically, its Ice Cream Sandwich OS.