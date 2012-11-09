advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

General Stanley McChrystal On “Staying On Azimuth”

By Anjali Mullany1 minute Read

Having guideposts established, and the discipline to abide by them, is critically important to staying on course–particularly when buffeted by inputs. This is where relationships are key: put people around you whom you trust and then over-communicate with them. The more you do, the more they’ll understand your intent and act like bumpers in bowling—if you stray, they can help you perceive and course-correct.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life