The World’s Thinnest House, Nike’s Nimbleness, And More Of The Most Popular Stories This Week

1. The Magical Tech Behind Paper For iPad’s Color-Mixing Perfection Fast Company It took a year, but team FiftyThree finally got a computer to understand colors.

2. Infographic: A Grossly Distended Map Of America, Redrawn By Election Spending

Co.Design

This infographic outlines which states are receiving too much money from the political campaigns.

3. How CEO Mark Parker Runs Nike To Keep Pace With Rapid Change

Fast Company

Nike’s CEO Mark Parker dishes on how they are staying fast and lean despite their enormity.

4. Creating “Food Porn”: How “Top Chef” Makes Viewers Love Food They Can’t Taste

Co.Create

The science behind wanting food that you cannot taste or smell.

5. Meet Ben Barry, Facebook’s Minister Of Propaganda

Co.Design

Ben Barry reveals how Facebook stays creative.

6. At 4 Feet Wide, This Is The World’s Thinnest House

Co.Design

The world’s thinnest house, getting claustrophobic just thinking about it.

7. Infographic: How Both Presidential Candidates Grossly Outspent Their Predecessors

Co.Design

We all know political spending has gotten crazy. This infographic illustrates the extent of the madness.