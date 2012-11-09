The World’s Thinnest House, Nike’s Nimbleness, And More Of The Most Popular Stories This Week

1. The Magical Tech Behind Paper For iPad’s Color-Mixing Perfection
Fast Company
It took a year, but team FiftyThree finally got a computer to understand colors.
2. Infographic: A Grossly Distended Map Of America, Redrawn By Election Spending
Co.Design
This infographic outlines which states are receiving too much money from the political campaigns.
3. How CEO Mark Parker Runs Nike To Keep Pace With Rapid Change
Fast Company
Nike’s CEO Mark Parker dishes on how they are staying fast and lean despite their enormity.
4. Creating “Food Porn”: How “Top Chef” Makes Viewers Love Food They Can’t Taste
Co.Create
The science behind wanting food that you cannot taste or smell.
5. Meet Ben Barry, Facebook’s Minister Of Propaganda
Co.Design
Ben Barry reveals how Facebook stays creative.
6. At 4 Feet Wide, This Is The World’s Thinnest House
Co.Design
The world’s thinnest house, getting claustrophobic just thinking about it.
7. Infographic: How Both Presidential Candidates Grossly Outspent Their Predecessors
Co.Design
We all know political spending has gotten crazy. This infographic illustrates the extent of the madness.
8. Pranks, Ghosts, And Gore: Amazing Photo Manipulations Before Photoshop
Co.Design
Photoshop has enabled real-life magic, but check out some of these incredible photo manipulations from before the computer age.
9. HP Explains Why You Don’t Want The iPad, Surface
Fast Company
HP is still convinced that we need docks, keyboards, and stylus pens. Wasn’t the point of introducing a tablet to drop all the clutter?
10. A Look Inside The Heroic Cleanup Effort In New York’s Subways
Co.Exist
Check out the MTA’s awesome pump train. It’s probably the reason NY got back to work this week.
Check out our favorite stories from around the web this week.
1. Mapping Racist Tweets in Response to President Obama’s Re-election
floatingsheep
Alabama, Mississippi, and Georgia just got their invites to the annual haters ball.
2. Inside The Largest Simulation Of The Universe Ever Created
PopSci
Check out computer simulations of dark matter distribution throughout the universe.
3. Cover of Bloomberg Businessweek Marks Reelection of President Obama
Businessweek
President Obama has never looked so old. Running the country takes its toll on the good looks.
