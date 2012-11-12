Singing The Praises Of Small Business Saturday

It wouldn’t be hard to argue that Small Business Saturday is the most successful marketing campaign of the decade. Since its debut in 2010, this unique program has increased sales of participating small businesses, generated billions of PR impressions, garnered over 2 million Likes on Facebook , attracted loads of vocal partners, and even received the unanimous support of the notoriously divided U.S. Senate.

To gain a deeper understanding of how this quintessential example of “marketing as service” came into being, I spoke with Scott Krugman, spokesperson for American Express OPEN, the team behind Small Business Saturday, and Denise Yunkun, who handled this program for FedEx. And while Krugman and Yunkun provided lots of great information, it wasn’t until I revisited the lyrics of Madonna’s 1983 hit “Holiday” that I discovered an admittedly silly but somehow relevant means of singing the praises of this remarkable program.

If we took a holiday… Back in the fall of 2010, “[our customers’] biggest need coming out of the recession was more customers, which got us to thinking about what can we do to help small businesses,” explained Krugman. Big box merchants had Black Friday and online merchants had Cyber Monday, so the AmEx team thought, “Let’s give small businesses their own ceremonial kickoff to the holiday season.”

Took time to celebrate… “A lot of conversations were happening about the importance of small businesses to the economy and the ‘shop local’ movement was going strong,” noted Krugman, so Small Business Saturday was “the right message at the right time.” “We knew through research that 98% of consumers wanted to support small businesses,” he added, “so we wanted to take that support and turn it into sales.”

Just one day out of life… Remarkably, the first Small Business Saturday moved from concept to execution in a matter of weeks. AmEx “had skin in the game” by providing free Facebook ads to merchants and a $25 rebate to AmEx customers who shopped at small businesses. And while AmEx hoped that small businesses would take ownership of the movement, the short planning cycle that year made it tough. “I would say Year 1 was probably more about claiming the day,” Krugman said.

It would be so nice… Calling attention to small businesses and giving them a shopping day of their own “was like catching lightning in a bottle.” “We knew it could be special,” remembered Krugman, “but it blew the expectations out of the water.” And in year 2, “there was such a groundswell of grassroots support that it went all the way to the White House.” Small Business Saturday became part of the lexicon and even inspired its own Wikipedia page (which was not set up by AmEx!).

Everybody spread the word… Hoping for viral success, AmEx integrated social media from the start. Noted Krugman, “In just that first year, we saw 1.2 million people liking the Small Business Saturday Facebook page;” Facebook Likes then grew to well over two million in 2011. Twitter also played a part: “We saw 30,000 tweets with the #SmallBusinessSaturday hashtag,” remarked Krugman. Combine all this social activity with over one billion PR impressions and it’s no wonder that Small Business Saturday was the fastest-rising Google search term over that time period, according to Krugman.