The Pope To Join Twitter

The Pope is coming to Twitter. The 85-year-old Pontiff, who doesn’t use a computer and who writes everything in longhand–so, no LOL-speak for him, then–is expected to sign off on his first tweet by the end of the year. The head of the Catholic faith is, however, playing catch-up to his Anglican counterpart, the Archbishop of Canterbury, who has been tweeting for some time and, in his first press conference today, said he would continue to send his 140-character missives, “if I am not stopped forcibly.”