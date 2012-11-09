Secrets Of Facebook’s Legendary Hackathons Revealed

Pedram Keyani is a manager of engineering on Facebook ’s “site integrity” team, meaning he works to keep your account safe from spam and other threats. One of Keyani’s greatest contributions to Facebook, though, may be his unofficial role in organizing and kicking off Facebook’s hackathons, which are held internally about every six weeks. We caught up with Keyani to talk about kegerators, Mark Zuckerberg’s hammock, and how a burst of scrappy nocturnal creativity can change the direction of an Internet behemoth.

FAST COMPANY: When was your first Facebook hackathon?



KEYANI: I think in my first month at Facebook. I joined over five years ago. I told my wife, I’m not coming home, I’ll be staying at work, and she kept prodding me: “You’re staying at work?” It took me 20 minutes to explain to her, we’ll be making cool things, and everyone at the company does this. I went to my first hackathon and fell in love. The next day I was totally beat but couldn’t wait to do the next one. Two weeks later I asked some people, “When’s the next one?” and they said it wasn’t planned. I sent out an email saying, “Hey, I’m going to get some Chinese food and hack all night.” It was super successful, and most of the company was there. The next day Mark Zuckerberg came to my desk and said, “That was awesome.” So over time, it became a thing, where every six to eight weeks I asked if people wanted to hack.



This seems like every company’s dream. I can’t imagine an auto plant getting its workers psyched about a “building-cars-a-thon.” Do people get overtime for this?



We’re not hourly employees. We’re salaried. Some people come at 4 in the afternoon each day and leave at 4 a.m. No one keeps track of time. The other thing about hackathons is that the most critical rule is you can’t work on the same thing as your day job. It’s a way to experiment with ideas in a low-cost way. Lots don’t make it into products, but every hackathon tends to result in four or five things implemented on the site. A couple have changed the direction of the company.

For example?



Chat. For a long time, there was a lot of negative pressure in the company against building a chat client. The thing around here is, code wins arguments. You could argue something for two days, or you could just make it and prove your point in an hour.

How do people form groups during a hackathon?



We have a group called Hackathon Ideas, and in the week leading up to a hackathon, people post ideas, and groups form organically. One project I worked on two hackathons ago, it was four interns, an infrastructure engineer, someone from our sales team, and me. It worked beautifully, and now a lot of us are friends–people who didn’t talk to each other or know each other before.

As you grew into the hackathon organizer, how’d you decide to hold them every six weeks?



It turns out if you do it more often than every six weeks, people are like, “Dude, I have a family. I need to go home. I can’t disrupt my life like this.” But after six or seven weeks, if I wait too long, I’ll start getting two or three emails a day asking about it, and it’s clear we need another hackathon.