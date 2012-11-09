How Budweiser Ditched The Clydesdales And Made An Ad No One Ever Forgot

In late summer 1994, the new Budweiser brand director Mike Brooks sent a memo to two top executives at D’Arcy Advertising, Jim Palumbo and Mark Choate, telling them that Anheuser-Busch wanted a new campaign for Bud, one that would “contemporize” the brand and make it more appealing to the twenty-one-to thirty-year-old segment.

He asked them to give the assignment out to creative teams in all D’Arcy’s offices–New York, Detroit, and Los Angeles, in addition to St. Louis–and present their best work within a month. Thirty days later, Choate, Palumbo, and a handful of D’Arcy creative types presented Brooks with dozens of campaign ideas in a session that lasted several hours. Brooks was struck by one concept in particular from a young creative team in St. Louis, Dave Swaine and Michael Smith. Presented on an “art card,” a twelve-by-sixteen-inch piece of white foam board, it was a four-panel drawing of frogs sitting on lily pads with a Budweiser sign in the background. The card was augmented by a thirty-second cassette recording of frogs croaking, “Bud . . . bud . . . weis . . . bud . . . weis . . . bud . . . weis . . . bud . . . weis . . . er.”

It was beautifully simple and so totally off-the-wall that Brooks couldn’t help laughing at the absurdity. Of all the things he was shown, “Frogs” stood out.

The next day, Brooks, Choate, and Palumbo presented “Frogs” and two or three other concepts to Brook’s boss, Bob Lachky, the senior director of Budweiser brands, Lachky’s boss, August Busch IV, and Patrick Stokes the president of the brewing division. The four executives would have been hard pressed at that moment to say exactly why they thought “Frogs” would help sell Budweiser to twenty-five-year-olds. It was certainly a unique concept; they’d never seen anything like it before. It wasn’t anyone’s father’s idea of a Budweiser commercial. There would be no Dalmatians riding on red beer wagons, no Clydesdales galloping slo-mo through the snow, no blue-collar worker tossing back a cold one at the end of a long day, no jiggling Bud Girls on the beach, no beer really, no classic “pour shot” with a punchy voiceover tagline talking about taste or quality or tradition, none of the things that August Busch III liked in a Bud commercial. But they all sensed that if the concept were properly executed, then people would not only remember it, they’d likely never forget it.

It was decided that Brooks should make the pitch to August III at the annual weeklong

planning meeting in September, when every brand director presented his advertising and marketing plans for the upcoming year. The meeting was held in the big conference room at the Soccer Park, where more than 40 executives, including the entire strategy committee and the creative team from D’Arcy, sat in a U-shaped arrangement of tables, with the presenter in the middle facing August III, who was sitting at the center of the head table.

About halfway through his four-hour presentation, Brooks introduced “Frogs” as “an idea for a thirty-second commercial, for your approval.” He held the art card with the drawing of the frogs across his chest and pushed the start button on the cassette player next to him.

When the tape ended, all eyes turned to August III, who did not react. He stared at the art card, and then glanced up at Brooks, then back at the card. He didn’t smile. Neither did Stokes or Lachky or the Fourth or any member of the strategy committee. They all just sat there, stone silent.