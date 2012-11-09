The Top 25 SharePoint Influencers

Over the past few weeks, Microsoft has announced a series of groundbreaking and innovative technology. Windows 8, Office 2013, and of course, the Surface computer all promise to change the way we interact with our computers, at home and at work. And next week, we can expect some more big announcements at the Microsoft SharePoint 2013 Conference in Las Vegas.

SharePoint is important because it is Microsoft’s social and collaboration platform, used by 4 out of 5 Fortune 500 companies, with over 125 million users. And according to Microsoft, SharePoint 2013 is going to represent “a new way to share your work and work with others, organize your projects and teams and discover people and information.” But as an enterprise platform, companies need help in understanding how to employ SharePoint technology to solve real business problems. Increasingly, this help comes from mavens who are active in online professional communities.

As a service to the business community, harmon.ie, the social software company, posted its second annual “Top 25 Most Influential Online SharePoint Influencers” list. The list, compiled by Mark Fidelman, CEO of Evolve!, a social business consultancy, and leading social strategist of the Top 25 Influencer Award, analyzed the online impact of more than 700 prominent SharePoint thought leaders whose blogs and tweets provide a road map for using SharePoint to build stronger collaborative and social enterprises.

Fidelman says that “users are looking for better social solutions, adoption strategies and innovative approaches to business problems…and these 25 individuals are passionate advocates, who are re-defining the value of social community and collaboration.”

To determine the top 25 influencers, analysts used a formula designed to determine retweet frequency, blog reach, citations by other influential bloggers and related factors measuring the impact of individual SharePoint community members. Each factor was weighted and the results were ranked.

The top 10 influencers are:

1. Joel Oleson (@joeloleson, sharepointjoel.com), the first dedicated SharePoint administrator; a SharePoint content and collaboration solutions manager at LDS Church.