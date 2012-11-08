advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Joe Gebbia, Airbnb CPO, cofounder

By Tyler Gray1 minute Read

We’ve been deeply moved by the way our community has responded to Sandy. Shell, in Brooklyn, opened her door to Sandy victims, and that single act has inspired tons of other hosts across the city to contact her, asking how they can do the same. At Airbnb we felt compelled to follow these examples and do our part to help any way we can.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life