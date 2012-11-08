If Mitt Romney Had Won, Is This What His Website Would’ve Looked Like?

“I’m excited about our prospects as a nation. My priority is putting people back to work in America.” So says “President-Elect Mitt Romney” in a screenshot now doing the rounds on Tumblr . It’s purportedly taken from a website that Romney’s PR team had primed and ready to go live to the world in the event that he’d won the presidential election this week.





It’s pretty convincing. The graphics, quotes, and headlines are suitably patriotic. The pics of a smiling Romney shaking hands with adoring fans are suitably upbeat. And there are details about the inauguration event and links to different sections of the site that would let you “join the administration” or “believe in America.”

As the Huffington Post notes:

“For a while on Wednesday, a draft version of his transition website was visible to the public on a server belonging to the company that designed it, a Utah software shop called SolutionStream. The site, located at romney.solutionstreamcreative.com, was titled: ‘Mitt Romney Elected the 45th President of The United States of America.'”









So is it real? It sure looks like it. Or is it a highly elaborate art project? There’s a hot debate online about it now.