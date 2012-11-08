How Snow White Helped Airbnb’s Mobile Mission

By the time Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky returned to work after the holidays last year, his company had cornered a critical portion of the rental market and started an international expansion. Its executive team was planning the next big move. Should they campaign to put more homes on the Airbnb platform? Expand the peer-to-peer rental model to cars and office space? Chesky wasn’t sure, but he knew how he wanted to talk about it.

Over his Christmas vacation, he had picked up a biography of Walt Disney. In it, he found an idea that would change the way Airbnb launched products and would eventually help steer Airbnb’s next move toward its mobile product.

“I realized that Disney as a company was actually at a similar stage where we are now when they created Snow White,” Chesky says. The company had success with shorter cartoons, but Walt wanted to create a feature-length film with enough depth that people would care about, not just laugh at, the characters. He wanted to tell a complete story.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs began in the mid 1930s with a storyboard, a technique the animators at Disney had invented a few years earlier. A comic-book-like outline of the story helped all of the film’s collaborators understand the vision as they took on the new format. Chesky similarly wanted to use storyboarding as a way to understand the Airbnb customer experience as the company planned its next steps.

“Brian comes back from Christmas break with inspiration from Walt Disney and how he storyboarded everything from Snow White,” remembers Airbnb co-founder and chief of product Joe Gebbia, “and we kind of all are sitting around the conference table inspired, but wondering, what do we do next?”

Airbnb started the project, appropriately code-named “Snow White,” by creating a list of the emotional moments that comprise an Airbnb stay. They built the most important of those moments into stories.

To make it an official storyboarding process, Airbnb hired Pixar animator Nick Sung to produce final copies of three stories: the host process, the guest process and the hiring process.

“When you have to storyboard something, the more realistic it is, the more decisions you have to make,” Chesky says. “Like are these hosts men or women? Are they young, are they old? Where do they live? The city or the countryside? Why are they hosting? Are they nervous? It’s not that they show up to the house. They show up to the house, how many bags do they have? How are they feeling? Are they tired? At that point you start designing for stuff for a very particular use case.”