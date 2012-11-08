How To Sell A $1 Snow Globe For $59: The Real ROI Of Brand Storytelling

For over a decade, I’ve made a career as a marketer by leveraging the processes and techniques I learned as a filmmaker and fiction writer–the processes and techniques of narrative storytelling. I’ve met with executives to sell them on the idea of putting money behind brand storytelling, or the practice of capitalizing on proven narrative strategies in a business context. This includes not only consumer-facing communications, but also corporate communications. Speechwriting, public appearances, strategic partnerships, public relations, internal communications, and thought-leadership are all enhanced by good storytelling.

Mere common sense is usually all it takes to convince an executive that controlling public image–controlling the corporate story–has business advantages. And with corporate and brand storytelling as hot topics in marketing circles lately, I’ve found myself having to do less and less convincing. But the other day, an executive I met threw me a curveball. Going into the meeting, she already was not keen on putting money against media that wasn’t directly part of a concurrent marketing campaign.

“OK. You’ve got my heart,” she said, referring to my emotional argument for investing in storytelling. “But what about my head? Can you show me the numbers?”

The numbers? How do you measure the value of a good story? I mean, asking me to quantify an ROI on a good brand story is like asking someone to quantify the dollar value of a beautiful sunset.

“Let me work on it,” I said. And here’s some of the proof I came up with.

The Product-Level Value Of Story

The founders of the website Significantobjects.com, a site devoted to quantifying the bottom-line power of story at a product level, say, “Stories are such a powerful driver…that their effect on any given [product’s] subjective value can be measured objectively.” The website is home to an experiment that goes like this: the founders buy thrift store, garage sale, and flea market products, always cheap, no more than a couple dollars at most. Then, they hire a writer to compose a fictional story about the product, imbuing it with heritage, history, and ostensibly, value. The once-valueless products, accompanied by their new stories, are then sold auction-style on eBay. The difference between the original purchase price and story price is recorded as the objective value of that story.

The takeaway results for the first 100 products bought, storied, and then resold on eBay are poignant and telling. On average, the original product price was $1.29. But the average resale price after a story was added grew to a staggering $36.12. All in all, the experiment shows that even at a micro level, story can increase product value by a whopping 2,706 percent (or more, in the case of this snow globe).