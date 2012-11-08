Success Starts Only After A Brutally Honest Look In The Mirror

About two years ago, my company, Axcess Worldwide, was preparing to broker a major agreement between two publicaly traded companies that were the leaders in their respective industries. In the end, we succeeded. But going in, we didn’t know if the never-before-attempted concept we’d proposed would survive the hard negotiations on a definitive agreement. We just knew that it had the potential to be an important agreement for the two titans and a big deal for our company.

One of the fundamental strategic decisions we had to make was on personnel: Who was the best person from our company to sit at the table day after day for weeks on end, patiently helping the two sides work through issues huge and small? For a deal this important, it was either the company’s chairman and CEO, Kirk Posmatur, or me, its president. Kirk is older and more experienced; I interned with him when I was a Cornell undergrad, and he’s been my mentor and “adopted older brother” ever since. Kirk is also a creative genius at building relationships and connecting people and ideas. So, in some ways, he was the natural choice as our point person.

But, after some deep thought, Kirk concluded that I should be at the table, because the situation demanded things that didn’t play to his strengths: hours of close, detailed discussions; patience with a two-steps-forward, one-step-back pace; and a lot of word-smithing with lawyers. He was self aware enough to know that he didn’t have the skills to excel in that context, to get the deal done.

For Kirk to pretend otherwise would have been–or use a phrase coined by my friend and former professor Howard Stevenson, the iconic Harvard Business School professor–“cheating at solitaire.”

Cheating at solitaire can be a major hurdle in one’s career path, and it’s a situation discussed in detail in our recent book, Howard’s Gift: Uncommon Wisdom to Inspire Your Life’s Work. The notion of cheating at solitaire derives from the common experience of not having the right sequence of cards to win a hand of Solitaire–and simply pulling a useful card from elsewhere in the pile to continue playing. Technically, you’re breaking the rules, but doing so doesn’t much matter; it’s just a game and there’s only you playing.

Too often, however, people do exactly the same thing in their careers, where it does matter–a lot. These people set ambitious professional goals and convince themselves that they’ve got what it takes to achieve them. Or, perhaps worse, they just don’t take the time to think through what it will really take to hit those goals and how they stack up against those criteria. Maybe they have almost everything it takes. But in a highly competitive situation where other talented people are striving for the same ambitious goal, missing one key skill among several can have significant, negative consequences.

I don’t have to cast my mind too far to offer a perfect illustration of “cheating at solitaire”–just back to the table where I helped create that major deal two years ago, where one of the negotiators was an up-and-coming executive who I’ll call Mitch. (I haven’t used the real name for reasons that will become apparent.) Mitch was remarkably smart and driven, had amazing stamina and a photographic memory. What he didn’t have, however, was good judgment about when to let things go and when to make a stand. To him, the point of the negotiation was to win every battle, claim victory on every point.