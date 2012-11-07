“Cyberdraft” Would Press-Gang Geeks Into Government Service

The Cooperative Cyber Defence Center of Excellence, NATO’s think tank for cyberdefense, is located in the beautiful medieval city of Tallinn, Estonia–the front line of warfare’s future.

In 2007, Russian hackers paralyzed Estonia’s infrastructure as retaliation for tensions with Russia’s government–one of the world’s first confirmed acts of cyberwar. Since then, Estonia’s IT industry has served as the country’s digital militia.

Some people would like to see the same thing in the United States.

There is talk of establishing an American “cyberdraft” in which entire companies could be drafted to defend government and private computer networks in time of war. Talk is theoretical right now, but it could be inching closer to reality. Cyberdrafts of various sorts already operate in Estonia, China, Russia, Iran, Syria, Israel, and elsewhere. The question of the relationship between private Internet security firms and crucial American government and business interests is one of the great unresolved questions of a cybersecurity bill expected during Obama’s second term.

At the present time, relationships between online security firms and United States military and intelligence organizations are believed to be strictly informal. There have been cases of individual engineers and researchers at firms such as Google and McAfee comparing notes and offering off-record advice when foreign state-sponsored hackers were suspected of attacking government computers, but no protocol is on the books for press-ganging cybersecurity experts into government service. Google famously waded into the realm of cyberwarfare activism several months ago when it warned certain Gmail users they might be victims of state-sponsored attacks. These users disproportionately came from the political, think tank, and journalism worlds.

According to research presented at the 2011 International Conference on Cyber Conflict in Tallinn, legal precedent and tools exist for the United States to create a cyberdraft in a wartime situation. In order to mitigate concerns relating to the chain of command and the time-sensitive needs of protecting government and private sector servers, most experts agree that entire companies would have to be “drafted” and switch their entire focus to security-sensitive concerns dictated by government.

Recent government actions indicate that cyberdraft talk is, in fact, moving beyond mere theory. In August 2012, the Defense Department introduced extensive changes to their cyberwarfare rules of engagement that call for United States Cyber Command to collaborate with the private sector to defend non-government computers during emergency events. Cyber Command is the arm of the United States military that deals with offensive and defensive cyberwar capabilities. Even though the August rules call for the Pentagon to defend private business interests, the change nonetheless forces private IT and security teams to become de facto military partners during wartime.