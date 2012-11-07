Le Tote: Like Netflix Or Airbnb For Fast Fashion (And Better Facebook Photos)

Whatever you may think of fast fashion–that sharp, available, relatively inexpensive class of almost-disposable clothing and accessories–it’s tough to avoid its allure in a pinch. But then the thrill fades (if not the garments themselves). And that stuff that got you excited just a few wears ago turns into closet detritus.

“We said, there’s got to be an innovative way to deal with this, not just a low-cost way of manufacturing it offshore, but a way to give women the variety they want,” said Rakesh Tondon when we spoke over the summer. At the time, he and cofounder Brett Northart were prepping to launch Le Tote, which sends its subscribers a personalized tote stocked with an assortment of five apparel items and accessories that can be worn, enjoyed, and exchanged for new ones for $49 a month.

A surge of companies are seeking to satisfy desires for constantly refreshed wardrobes. Many offer new ways for women to discover and buy trendy apparel and accessories and, later, let them unload merchandise in secondhand marketplaces. Think: Material Wrld, Tradesy, and Poshmark. In contrast, Le Tote offers an alternative to actually owning anything outright in the first place.

Instead of giving young, female shoppers yet another way to buy or sell, Northart and Tondon decided to experiment with a subscription solution that’s much closer in spirit to Airbnb and Netflix than it is to, say, Shoedazzle or Stylemint.

“What was really appealing about the rental market is that it’s not so much renting as sharing,” Northart says.

Six other friends that weren’t at that party still saw you in that dress.

Now three months into a beta release, the Le Tote site counts 10,000 members, a growing subscriber base, and a new fall/winter collection to pack into its totes. At its best, the service offer subscribers the fast fashion fix they want, but at a price that’s easily less per month than what one might spend for the equivalent number of items in a store. And when the romance is gone, whether that’s a few days or a few weeks later, so are the items, shipped for free in their tote back to the company. Another assortment will soon follow.

As for the residual perks, they include less closet clutter and a way to sidestep the social suicide that, clearly, awaits any person who appears either virtually or I.R.L. in an outfit that she’s already been seen wearing in pictures on friends’ Facebook pages. Or as Tondon succinctly sums up the plight of today’s style-conscious social media user: “Six other friends that weren’t at that party still saw you in that dress.”