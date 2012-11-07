If You Want Your Brand To Resonate On LinkedIn, Hit The Right Emotional Cues (Hint: Ambition)

The Internet has transformed how people communicate, consume information, and build relationships. As a result, the way the world works is fundamentally changing. Nowhere is this more apparent than with consumer behavior on social networks. The abundance of choices, ranging from broad to niche, is inevitably causing fragmentation across these platforms. In this landscape, it isn’t always easy for advertisers to effectively connect with audiences as they try to engage consumers who are juggling multiple profiles and mindsets online.

So, how do brands attract and retain consumers’ attention in a world of information overload? That is the primary question marketers are asking today. LinkedIn sought to answer this question in a recent study and found that marketing to emotion should play a bigger part in how brands pursue consumers on social networks. Titled The Mindset Divide, the study homed in on two areas–professional and personal networks–and together with TNS, surveyed 6,000 people in 12 different countries.

Know The Difference Between “Spending Time” and “Investing Time”

The first thing the study uncovered is that not all social networks are created equal, and purpose and mindset vary on each platform. This is simply the difference between “spending time” versus “investing time.” The mindset on social sites is typically casual and entertainment focused, while on professional networks it tends to be purposeful and goal-oriented. On social, it’s about enjoying the moment by socializing with friends and staying in touch, while on professional it’s about getting something back in the future.

Get Emotional

How does emotion come into play? We know the power of emotional advertising is undeniable, but marketers take for granted that this is only effective in social environments. While it’s easy to assume only personal networks capture users’ emotions and passions, The Mindset Divide debunks this myth and reveals that it’s actually quite the contrary. People are driven by a deep well of emotion when using professional networks. Maybe it’s less obvious than what you might see on personal networks, but it’s no less powerful. We found that ambition, security, and achievement are powerful emotions lurking just beneath the surface. Like many of us, the motivation is rooted in being capable providers, having a secure retirement, being able to afford college for our kids, and buying that dream house.

Brands should take note that the type of content users expect from the two networks should also align to the differences in mindset. Through the study we learned that people are more than three times as likely to use personal networks for entertainment, and are three times as likely to use professional networks to keep up to date with their career. We also found professional network users crave insights above all else, and expect to hear from brands 26% more on professional networks than they do on personal ones.