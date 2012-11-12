Why Innovation Fails

Innovation is a key component of any enterprise, but failure is an intrinsic, inevitable part of the process. Most products fail, most mergers and acquisitions fail, most projects fail and most startup ventures fail.

All the innovation, entrepreneurial drive and creativity won’t keep your company afloat if it lacks a structure and operating blueprint that can guide its ongoing success and conquer all changes and challenges. The laundry list of companies failing despite innovative, new business models seems almost limitless:

Blockbuster’s blunder. Founded as a single store in Dallas in 1985, Blockbuster quickly became a household name and withstood the historic transition from VHS to DVD. But its failure to adapt fast enough as soon as Netflix and smaller rivals started mailing videos and selling videos-on-demand turned Blockbuster’s once ubiquitous storefronts into dinosaurs. The chain had no choice but to shutter hundreds of stores, work off debt and follow, instead of lead, the evolving market. Following a failed bid by South Korean telecommunications company SK Telecom, Dish Network stepped in with lofty turnaround talk, but eventually ditched its doomed plans to transform Blockbuster into a worthy Netflix adversary.

Sony’s slide. The original Walkman was marketed in Japan in 1979, and became a necessary accessory in American during the ’80s, when it was as iconic as today’s Apple must-haves: iPods, iPads and iPhones. Sony ruled the market for consumer electronics such as TVs, cameras and video recorders, but its transformation into a colossal conglomerate with film and music divisions led to a lag in leadership in many of its core product lines. As Sony and some rivals shifted from hardware to software, more nimble competitors like LG, Samsung, Vizio, and Apple quickly outpaced Sony’s old-school and now obsolete innovations.

Sun Microsystems’ meltdown. Founded in 1982, Sun sizzled as a Silicon Valley sweetheart and thrived with the creation of cutting edge computer servers and workstations built on its proprietary RISC-based SPARC processor architecture and a suite of savvy software products. Sun’s Java programming language, introduced in the mid 1990s, was an industry standard that propelled the company to market leader. But the dot-com blow-up blew away customers and changed the way companies meet their technology needs. The proliferation of powerful PCs purged demand for Sun’s pricy servers, and the company was forced to downsize and sell to Oracle in January 2010 for a paltry $7.4 billion.

Such flops by the best and brightest in their industry begs the question: How can avoid a similar fate? A single query will not suffice. Peter F. Drucker, the father of modern management, began with basics, asking every board: “What needs to be done?”; “Why are we here?” and “How can we do things better?” Drucker is forever famous for posing five simple questions that combat complex challenges.

What is the mission?

Who is the customer?

What does the customer value?

What are our results?

What is our plan?

Let’s adapt them without too much fanfare: