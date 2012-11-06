advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The Politics Of Twitter: So Far Today, More Tweets Include “I Voted For Obama” Than “I Voted For Romney”

The Politics Of Twitter: So Far Today, More Tweets Include “I Voted For Obama” Than “I Voted For Romney”
By Anjali Mullany1 minute Read

It’s election day in the U.S.A., and I’ve spent my morning doing what any good, patriotic, dorky journalist does on a day like today: I’ve been playing around with election-related search terms online. Here’s what I found when I used Topsy to compare the number of times Twitter users tweeted “I voted for Obama” or “I voted for Romney” so far this morning:


Does this suggest Obama is winning the popular vote? Probably not. This graph isn’t that surprising, given the fact that a Social Habit report found only 22% of Twitter users consider themselves to be Republicans, while 40% of Twitter users self-identify as Democrats.

Plus, here’s what I found when I compared ‘I hate Obama” with “I hate Romney”:


Meanwhile, Facebook has posted a live voting map which represents “people on Facebook who clicked an Election Day prompt to share with their friends that they’re voting in the 2012 US election”:


advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life