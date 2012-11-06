Google’s Sergey Brin Calls For An Independent President

Sergey Brin has pleaded for an end to party politics. Posting on his Google+ account last night, he called for whichever candidates win today’s elections to resign from the parties which nominated them and serve as an independent. “I must confess I am dreading today’s elections,” he began the post. “Not because of who might win or lose. Not because as a Californian my vote will count 1/3 as much as an Alaskan… But because no matter what the outcome, our government will still be a giant bonfire of partisanship.”

Elected officials, he likes you, he went on to say, but what’s the point in expending 90% of your energy in sticking it to the man on the other side? Anyone who wins should resign from their parties and govern as independents. “It is probably the biggest contribution you can make to the country.”

Read between the lines and he’s almost calling for constitutional reform.

[Creative Commons image from Flickr user Thomas Hawk]