5 Ways Your Business Can Finish The Year Strong

November and December are the perfect time to invest in coaching or training. Many businesses slow down this time of the year, which makes it possible for people to be present when they commit to improvement. This is the time to improve skills so that your staff is performing at optimal levels the moment the ball drops in Times Square.

Seek out talent now, even if you won’t be hiring until 2013. Reach out to those people who you’d love to add to your team and invite them to join you for lunch. Follow up over the next several months with additional conversations that could eventually lead you to a yes when you ask, “Will you come work for me?”

Have you noticed how easy it is to get past the gatekeepers during the quiet months? That’s because they are busy using up their vacation time before they lose it. Now is the time to check in with customers and prospects to see what else they might need in terms of products and services.

If you’ve ever worked for a large organization then you know that if you don’t use your budget, most likely next year’s budget will be reduced by that number. Do your clients a favor and help them maximize this year’s budget. Offer to begin projects today that can help them get their New Year off to a solid start.