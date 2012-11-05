How Squarespace, Grouper, And East Coast Companies Worked Through Sandy

From his apartment in SoHo, Anthony Casalena could hear the winds of Hurricane Sandy bearing down “like a jet” on the building. What the founder and CEO of Squarespace , a website creation platform, had no way of knowing about, however, was that water was sloshing up from the basement to the lobby at Squarespace’s primary data center on Broad Street in Lower Manhattan.

“That building had incredible backup,” Casalena says, with tens of thousands of gallons of diesel fuel to power a generator for weeks. Unfortunately, though everything “looked normal” at street level in the Wall Street area when he arrived, the building’s two basements were completely flooded, rendering all the fuel that kept the center humming through the last three major natural disasters useless.

Casalena took to the Squarespace blog to report the damage and to warn its hundreds of thousands of customers they’d experience a disruption in service. Until then, he wrote, he and the systems team along with some Squarespace staff would be forming a bucket brigade to carry the fuel up to the 17th floor generator and keep their sites online as long as possible.

Squarespace is just one of thousands of businesses all over New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania piecing together strategies for working through the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. Though millions have regained electricity and mass transit is (mostly) back on track, as of yesterday 1.8 million customers were still without power or a way to get to work, and tens of thousands could remain homeless for too long. Some businesses (such as this website) took to their internal communications networks and staffers carried on from home, others hunkered down in coworking spaces all over the city. Still others like Seamless saw the crisis as an opportunity to gain marketshare. For all, it’s a sobering reminder of what needs to be rejiggered before another storm can sweep through.



“It’s not about resources,” says Grouper CEO Michael Waxman. “It’s about resourcefulness.”

There wasn’t a shortage of co-working spaces before the storm hit, but Regus, the largest provider of flexible office space with 1,200 locations worldwide, has been inundated with requests this week. Grant Greenberg, Regus’ corporate communications manager for North America, says that one benefit of being in its network is that members in lower Manhattan were relocated to space in its Midtown centers. Greenberg says Regus also offers “disaster recovery” protection, and five companies have already paid in advance to insure they have a place to work in the event of a catastrophe.

So far, Casalena reports that the fuel haul continues and managed to avert any downtime. Squarespace’s SoHo offices are reopening as well. As for investing “millions of dollars” in another data center, that’s always been part of the plan, but wasn’t scheduled to happen until 2015, “since these events happen like, once in 180 years,” he says. In the meantime, Casalena believes Squarespace’s constant updates and available customer service have served to make its customers even more loyal.