Generation Flux Salon: How Does Technology Make It Harder To Lead, And How Does It Make It Easier?

Generation Flux knows how to roll with the rapid-fire pace of technology and take advantage of all the tools at its disposal. But are there times when technology makes it harder–not easier–to lead?
Author Maynard Webb, Hearsay Social CEO Clara Shih, TV personality Amber Mac, Knodes CEO Ron J. Williams, Percolate co-founder Noah Brier, and Girls in Tech CMO Kate Brodock are discussing technology and leadership on Fast Company this week–and we want you to join the conversation. Use the “Ask to join” button below to request an invite.