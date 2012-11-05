One Week On, Sandy Still Disrupts, But Volunteers Innovate

Almost a full week after Sandy hit, the East Coast is still struggling to get back on its feet–and the biggest worry now is, as seven days ago, the elements. With the temperature set to drop in the coming days, Mayor Bloomberg yesterday estimated that between 30,000 and 40,000 people would need temporary housing. As of last night, 145,000 homes in NYC were still without power. The Rockaways area of Queens is one of the worst-hit areas, and yesterday residents made their displeasure known to the Mayor as he toured the area.

Transport around the region is also going to be a problem. Governor Cuomo warned commuters that today would put the state transport system under a lot of pressure, as well as asking people not to hoard fuel. NJ Transit is expecting an extended period of disruption, with a fully restored service several weeks away.

The disaster has brought out a raft of tech-based aid. Two mapping-based sites sprang up yesterday: NeedMapper connects volunteers with people in need of help; while a co-working crowd map shows office space available for anyone whose work life has been disrupted. And Facebook group SandyBaggers yesterday distributed aid to victims in Staten Island and Queens.

[Image from the SandyBaggers’ Facebook page]