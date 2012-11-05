Android Now Accounts For 75% of Smartphones

New figures released by the IDC yesterday show that Android phones dominate. Three out of four smartphones that were shipped in Q3 of 2012 use Google’s OS, says the Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker–that’s 136 million of the 181.1 million units between July and September.

With worldwide smartphone use currently at one billion and rising–as of February 2012, 46% of the U.S. population owned a smartphone, a rise of 11% from the previous year’s figures. As regards smartphone use throughout the world, 40% of all mobiles shipped in Q3 of 2012 were smartphones.

[Creative Commons image via Flickr user quinn.anya]