Uber’s Good Deed Doesn’t Go Unpunished

In the wake of every natural disaster, there are the inevitable follow-up stories about miscreants seeking to exploit the situation for their own selfish purposes. A service station starts selling gas for seven dollars a gallon. A hotel doubles its room rates. A grocer prices milk, eggs, and toilet paper as if cows, chickens, and trees are about to go extinct.

Sandy is no different. In the wake of the biggest storm to hit the Northeast in recent memory, the taxi and car service Uber has been accused of playing the profiteer’s role. But the label is undeserved. Uber’s sin, if any, was one of omission, not commission. In the end, the only thing the start-up did wrong was under-communicate the details of a decision that ultimately helped ensure that its New York City customers could find rides at a time when transportation options were increasingly scarce.

To provide such a public service was corporate leadership and social responsibility at its best. Had communications been a higher priority, that brand-building narrative is all that we would be talking about today.

With the subways shut down and thousands of NYC cars up to their windows in water, demand for services such as Uber’s shot through the roof. As a result, Uber’s contracted drivers doubled their normal rates. So, rather than tell its customers that they were simply out of luck, Uber chose to pass the increased costs on to the riders.

From the consumers’ perspective, it wasn’t a perfect solution, but at least they had the option of paying Uber’s “surge pricing” rates if they chose to do so. Uber didn’t make an extra cent on the decision and customers who needed rides could secure them. Not exactly a win-win, but it’s hard to see Uber’s move as anything less than making the best of a bad situation.

The problem was that the details behind the switch to surge pricing weren’t adequately communicated at the outset. With no information to go on other than the jacked-up rates, it wasn’t long before consumers and journalists jumped to their own conclusions and alleged price-gouging. One blogger epitomized the “rush to judgment” nature of today’s digital media environment–penning the headline “As NY floods, ‘Robin Hood’ Uber robs from the rich and… Nope, that’s about it.”

To its credit, Uber responded well to the misinformed criticism. It reinstated its normal prices for one day, and took a $100,000 hit in the process. The company also responded with a blog post from its NYC staff that explained every last detail of its move to surge pricing. The post pointed out the demand factors that led to the decision, and noted that surge pricing “tripled the number of cars on the road and kept them out longer.”