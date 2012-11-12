10 Ways Your App Can Grab A Chunk Of This Holiday Season’s $2.4 Billion In App Sales

To truly unravel how money moves around the app economy, you’d need a bank of 30 to 60 servers scraping data from the iTunes, Google, and Amazon App Stores for about five hours a day–every genre, every country, every app. As it turns out, this monumental operation exists at Apptopia , which has used its proprietary data-haul to predict just how big holiday sales will be for app developers this year. What’s more, Apptopia Founder and CEO Jonathan Kay has extracted lessons for developers in these numbers: 10 strategies that most any developer can reproduce.

But first, how big is the pie?

Download volume will peak on Christmas day, when Apptopia predicts 410 million downloads for iOS and Android combined. During the week of December 25 to December 31, that number will jump to 2 billion downloads. By the end of December the total will reach 6.5 billion, about 4,680 for each available app title. That’s 69% year-over-year growth in overall app downloads, says Kay.

Holiday 2011 App Sales: iOS and Android 1.2 billion holiday app downloads Christmas week

250,000,000 iOS app downloads on Christmas Day

6.8 million completely new Android or iOS mobile devices were activated on just Christmas day alone, over 2.8 million in 2010

14X growth for Amazon App Store in December

(Data courtesy Apptopia)



These statistics are what Kay calls a “very, very educated guess” for 2012 growth. His conclusions are based on data drawn from Apptopia’s massive scraping operation, which the company stores with a mix of Postgresql, CouchDB, and Amazon’s SimpleDB repositories. This data is then mashed up with financial data from mobile analytics platform Flurry and two major mobile advertising networks, AdMob and MoPub.

“It’s like there’s a pile of cash and it’s a dodgeball,” says Kay. “Selling an app, you have between from Halloween to Christmas to get noticed,” he says. “Developing at this time of year almost becomes an investment opportunity, like options buying.”