In Manhattan, Lines for Food, Water, Gasoline, And… The iPad Mini

Superstorm Sandy shut down the entire New York City subway system for three days. It has left almost half a million people in the area without power and caused severe fuel shortages .

But it has not, apparently, discouraged diehard Apple fans.

In front of Apple’s NYC flagship store on Fifth Avenue Friday morning, a line stretched three blocks long in anticipation of the iPad Mini release.

Lines at Apple stores throughout the country were not as long as they have been during previous releases. Whereas the iPhone 5 inspired week-long urban camping missions at the Fifth Avenue shop, on Thursday afternoon, there was only one man in line for the iPad Mini.

Under the circumstances, however, some New Yorkers were surprised to find a line at all.

“A few blocks from here you see people sitting in line for gas and these guys are sacrificing their time for a shrunken iPad,” says Alina Vandenberghe, who took an Instagram photo of the line in front of the flagship Apple store. “Don’t get me wrong, I’m a huge Apple fan but it’s strange to watch the scene when you know people are suffering from the hurricane all around.”

[Image: Alinutzav via Instagram]