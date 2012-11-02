Patent Lawsuit Against Google A Strong Probability, Says FTC

The FTC is expected to sue Google imminently, according to Bloomberg. The report claims that a majority of commissioners believe that the firm broke anti-trust laws when it attempted to block the sale of rivals’ devices, saying that Motorola Mobility held patents on technology used by Apple and Microsoft. Although the FTC is unwilling to go public with the news, its findings will be revealed after next week’s elections.
The president of the American Antitrust Institute feels that the FTC is looking to come down hard on high-profile cases such as this one. “There is a tough emerging attitude by antitrust regulators who’ve recognized that the failure to honor standard essential patent commitments needs to be treated much more severely than in the past,” said Bert Foer.