The Small Steps Gaga’s Go-To Troy Carter Takes To Go Global

Troy Carter is founder and CEO of Atom Factory, a talent management and entertainment investment firm that counts Lady Gaga among its prized clients. Not that Carter would describe Atom Factory with those words. When I asked him if his company has a definition, he replies, “Absolutely not. Purposely. The biggest thing to be afraid of in this business is the box. Once you’re locked into talent management, you’re locked in. Once you get locked in to pop music, you’re just pop music.”

“Small is a huge advantage,” Carter says. “The more you grow, the harder it gets.” He operates in a particular niche–the music industry–but his 16-person operation shows how much impact a modest-sized operation can have.

Being big, he says, has paralyzed the music industry. “With Napster and iTunes, a lot happened in a short time. But the cost structure of the industry stayed the same, the leaders stayed the same. The mentality of music labels didn’t change. Then new artists came along with a new mentality, digital natives. Kickstarter and Indiegogo and others allow these artists to get money from fans. They don’t need the labels as intermediaries the same way. I think we’re in a new era. For us, that’s very exciting. If I’m at a multibillion-dollar conglomerate that’s not very nimble, I’m very scared right now.”

With just a couple dozen staffers, Carter runs a global operation that impacts billions of dollars in transactions–not just music and concerts, but merchandise, licensing, social media, angel investments, and so on. Carter has already built a custom social network for Gaga, tapping into former engineers from Apple and Facebook in Palo Alto.

He says he’s not interested in scale. “I can’t see us going beyond 25, 30 people tops,” he says. Riding atop other platforms and technology, “we are already a global operation.”

“We had a debate last week about weekly staff meetings–are they productive? I personally think those meetings are a waste of time,” Carter says. “You don’t necessarily get better by sharing information in that forum. You want information to be always flowing. Our email flow is more valuable. The bigger a company gets, the more bureaucratic it gets.”

The Atom Factory team works with a high degree of trust. “People make decisions on their own,” Carter says. “We all talk a ton, share hundreds of emails a day, everybody in everyone’s offices. Mastering that no-look pass, it’s part of working together for a while.”

“I ask folks at the tech firms, how many people does is take before you can’t know everyone’s names? How big can you be? How small can you be? The limit seems to be 40 to 50 people.”