How Seamless Defied Sandy, Kept The Hot Meals Coming, And Inspired Twitter Love

Seamless is a staple for many hungry New Yorkers who lack time or prefer to use their ovens for designer-shoe storage. So as he braced for the worst of Hurricane Sandy, Jonathan Zabusky, CEO of the online food-delivery service, knew he’d best come armed with a multi-pronged contingency plan if he wanted the mutual good feelings to continue.

Times of crisis offer companies memorable opportunities to either pleasantly surprise or royally tick off their customer bases in a way that can reveal something (nice or not so) about the company’s leadership and culture. Here, Zabusky shares the most important lessons he learned about staving off complaints, and even delighting customers, during a difficult week.

Zabusky had employees begin contacting partner restaurants on Sunday to ask if they were planning on closing due to the storm. That way, Seamless could accurately update its site so customers wouldn’t accidentally be placing orders with closed restaurants.

And before Sandy had even arrived, Seamless employees were already well-versed in various possible scenarios, such as when a restaurant didn’t confirm orders or when order volume was through the roof.

“We rehearsed a number of scenarios ahead of time so everyone would know what to do,” Zabusky says.

Seamless has more than 300 employees across the company who work in different departments, from data entry to restaurant relations to sales and business development. But customer care is the only part of Seamless that hungry customers interact with when they call to complain. So Zabusky, prepared for the influx of disgruntled calls that would inevitably flow through during Sandy, made sure employees from all parts of the company were already cross-trained in how to interact with customers. That way, Seamless was able to staff its customer care team with about 50 additional employees from elsewhere in the company. “In a situation like this, it’s not important to have employees entering menu data or making sales,” Zabusky says.

Jonathan Zabusky

And rather than wait till the last minute to hurriedly train staff, Seamless requires the vast majority of new employees to take a turn through customer care, regardless of what they were hired for, Zabusky says.