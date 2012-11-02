Samahope Crowdsources Simple, Life-Saving Surgeries For The Poor

“I just started bawling,” Leila Janah is telling me about a trip she took to Sierra Leone earlier this year. “I’m usually pretty steely as a matter of course. But I’ve been crying a lot more lately.”

Janah, the founder of Samasource, a nonprofit organization that brings paid digital work to very poor women and youth, is no stranger to harsh realities. She studies them for a living.

But a sweet teenaged girl named Tiangay Kaiwo moved Janah to tears. Kaiwo was waiting for surgery at the government hospital in Bo to repair the extensive damage to her body after her teacher brutally raped her. Traditional tribal remedies involving herbs and a bath in boiling water exacerbated her condition. Kaiwo had been living with a painful rectovaginal fistula for over a year, but best as Janah could tell, the rapes began when she was 12 years old. Janah met dozens of girls and women with similar stories, all needing life-changing surgeries that nobody could afford. “Nobody even to hold their hands, to tell them that this wasn’t their fault,” Janah said.

When the slice of the market you are trying to corner is as troubled as the one that Janah is, then tears are clearly a rational response. But after tears, at least if you’re built like Janah, comes action.

Enter her latest project, Samahope, an experiment in crowdfunding medical treatment–like burn care–for the very poor. Think of it as Kiva for surgery. "There are millions of people who need corrective surgeries that we take for granted in the West," she says. But the very poor often need types of care, like fistula surgery, that are now wholly unfamiliar and largely unnecessary in the developed world. (You can contribute to the development of the site via their Indiegogo campaign here.)





The site launched last month and has already funded a handful of surgeries; there are over 70 profiles on the site. If you believe in the premise of the League of Extraordinary Women, then the business case is clear: If you get one girl back on her feet, she can go to school. If she goes to school, she can get a job. Enough girls join the workforce and a country gets uplifted. But Janah sees another benefit. “They want to say what happened to them, to tell their own stories,” she says.

She has collected so many of these stories–of the poor and the embattled and their search for basic human rights through employment–that she’s writing a book. “I just interviewed a security guard at a hotel in Freetown,” Janah said. “He grew up as a rebel and child soldier in the conflict–think about that for a minute–then forced into the diamond mines. His life was so full of conflict, a constant struggle to access basic human resources, that it’s impossible to wrap my mind around.” Recalling young Kaiwo, “For someone like her, being able to tell her story and help other girls not become a victim is a very powerful thing.”