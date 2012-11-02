7 Tips On Selling Yourself From OxiClean’s “As Seen On TV” Pitchman

“The biggest thing I’ve learned in my career is that everything is sold by you, or to you,” says TV pitchman Anthony “Sully” Sullivan. “I’ve really embraced that.” Sullivan–who dropped the line “life’s a pitch and then you buy” twice in the course of an 18-minute conversation–may be the most prolific pitchman in the business. His company, Sullivan Productions, produces direct-sale ads for OxiClean (which has racked up an eye-popping $1 billion in sales, according to the company), Tap Light, OrangeGlo, Ped Egg, Arm & Hammer, Nair, commemorative coins, and a roster of other as-seen-on-TV products that will change your life for the low-low price of your phone call and a few easy monthly installments.

Anthony “Sully” Sullivan

“David Ogilvy has a very famous quote: ‘If it doesn’t sell, it isn’t creative,'” he says. That includes, but is not limited to twisting mop heads and knife sharpeners–but it also applies to interviewing for a job, asking someone out on a date, or pitching your idea to potential investors. “The difference between making a little bit of money and a lot of money can just be in the pitch,” says Sullivan. Here, his best advice to get the job done.

Respect the formula.

There’s a time-tested formula for direct-sale TV advertisement, and Sullivan has yet to find a reason to mess with it. “The commercials are very simple but designed with one idea, and that’s to get people to pick up the phone or go to a website and order,” he says. “We want it to almost have an immediacy of news, so it feels like we’re in your living room and we’re selling you.”

The format’s the same every time: a two-minute spot with a set-up–“Are you tired of doing it the old fashioned way? Are you tired of this and that?”–followed by the introduction of the product, a series of demos topped off with a “wow” moment (think OxiClean, when a fishbowl full of murky water goes clear in a second), and then hitting the audience with the price.

“Sometimes people look at our commercials and tilt their heads sideways and go, ‘Really? Is that really working?’ We’ve found that the good old, come out of the gate, introduce the problem, have a compelling spokesperson with lots of energy, come up with some great one-liners with a great demonstration, and then a good offer, is enough to make people buy.”

Look the part.

You’ll always see the OxiClean pitchman in a blue shirt and khaki pants, and that’s no accident. “There’s a level of comfort that people have with that,” says Sullivan. In general, “you want to look sharp, you want to look pressed, you want to look dressed. You want to make sure your nails are manicured, that you don’t have hair growing out of your nostrils, your hair is combed correctly, you’re wearing something that people can relate to.”

Easy enough.