Richard Tisei Just Made The Best Political Campaign Ad Of The Year

As the very noisy chatter of election season reaches its bi-partisan denoument, one politician is taking a novel approach to campaigning. World, meet Richard Tisei .

Tisei knows from going his own way. He is, according to The Gloucester Times, an openly-gay Republican, the minority leader of the Massachusetts Senate, and he is attempting to defeat eight-term Democrat John Tierney in the 6th Congressional District, which has more than twice as many Democrats as Republicans. So Tisei would seem to be exactly the right person to produce a campaign ad/ YouTube video that is so far removed from the usual political noise that, well, see for yourself:

I am not Richard Tisei but I approve this message.