Springboard Pivots Towards The Internet Of Things

Springboard, the British startup accelerator that is basically one part venture capitalist to two parts startup/life coach, is betting big on the Internet of Things. It’s just launched a three-month bootcamp in its home town of Cambridge and will focus on the hardware and sensors that turn a Thing into an Internet of Thing. (Or, indeed, turn a minuscule corner of the Internet into the Internet of Things.)
Its partners, which include ARM, Raspberry Pi, and Unilever, will coax, cajole, shout at, and maybe even waterboard 10 teams with a Big Internet-of-things Idea in order to turn said idea into something with Series A funding. $150,000 of services, capital and mentoring is available for each team. Full details, including funding and deadline dates, can be found here.