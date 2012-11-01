Airbnb Waives Fees In Sandy-Ravaged Regions. Update: Apple Makes A Bigger Gesture.

Update : Apple has just set up a special page in its iTunes Store to let its customers “purchase” charity donations to the Red Cross effort to help hurricane Sandy victims. The amounts range from $5 to $200, and effectively enable Apple’s millions of registered U.S. iTunes users to take part in helping after the storm with just a single click or two.

Post-Frankenstorm, Governor Chris Christie does not have the monopoly on gentlemanly behavior, it seems. Airbnb is to waive its fees on all properties in the areas devastated by Sandy, after one of its homeowners offered up her rooms for free to victims of the disaster. The offer stands until November 7 and covers New York, the Hamptons, Providence, New Haven, and Atlantic City. It also urged its hosts to lower prices.

Before the storm, three banks did the goodwill thing: JPMorgan Chase told customers that all overdraft fees and late fees on credit cards and loans would be waived until this morning. As long as accounts were up to date by the close of play today, they would avoid a fee. Citibank waived its ATM fees for customers using a non-Citibank machine, while Bank of America would refund any fees incurred during Sandy.

And New Yorkers wanting to get around Manhattan today will do it for free, after Andrew Cuomo imposed a two-day fare ban on public transport. Traveling on subways, commuter trains, and buses will not cost a cent, he said, after the number of cars used to travel into Manhattan yesterday created an “intolerable and dangerous situation.” There are carpool restrictions on the city and state bridges.