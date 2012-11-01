Comcast Offers Up Free Wi-Fi For Sandy-Hit States

It’s not quite the grand, pan-network gesture that the Open Wireless Movement was hoping for, but it’s a start. Comcast has announced that its Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspot service is to be made free for everyone in 10 of the states affected by Sandy. New York is exempt, but that’s because Comcast doesn’t do hotspots in the city.
Anyone in Delaware, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington D.C., New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and Maine can find the service by looking for “xfinity wifi” on the list of networks available, and then opt for the “Complimentary Trial Session.” The freebie ends November 7.