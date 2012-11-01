To Buy Or Not To Buy? On Yabbly, Ask Someone Who’s Been There, Bought That

Whether you’re trying to buy a new vacuum or a weeklong vacation to Aruba, chances are you want to do a little bit of pre-purchase research online. Do you perform a quick Google search? Do you pore over hundreds of consumer reviews on Amazon ? Do you post a status asking your Facebook friends?

“They’re all kind of flawed,” says Seattle-based entrepreneur Tom Leung, of those options. “When I need to make a decision, I need a thoughtful conversation made for me with people who have firsthand experience making similar decisions. Where do you go to do that?”

Leung hopes that destination will soon be Yabbly, a new community-based Q&A web and mobile app he cofounded to help people make smarter decisions and avoid buyers’ remorse by allowing them to get feedback from others who have recently been in the same situations.

On Yabbly, you can ask a question soliciting recommendations from the general community, and Yabbly will then match the question with others who have recently made similar decisions. It’s an attempt to mimic the often-serendipitous nature of the interactions you have with strangers or friends of friends in real life.

“The way people usually make decisions is they’ll run into someone at the coffee shop or a party who just happens to have made a similar decision recently, or knows someone who has,” Leung says. “So we built Yabbly as a way to make a decision you’re contemplating.”





Yabbly launched as a beta web app this week. Leung says so far, the most helpful answers from the site’s several hundred early users have been in response to very specific questions. For example, asking, “What’s the best vacuum cleaner?” garners less useful responses than, “What’s the best vacuum cleaner for a dog owner in a large, residential house with lots of stairs?”

“Right away, people can triangulate around those needs,” he says.