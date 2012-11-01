Hurricane Sandy, A Drenching Reminder That Tough Times Inspire Remarkable Innovation

Half my town is crammed into our library this morning, getting their fix after 48 hours off the grid, devices plugged desperately into every open outlet after two days without power. Hurricane Sandy, which hit 200 miles south of us, has plunged one of the wealthiest municipalities in one of the world’s wealthiest countries into darkness.

This situation reminds me of a speech Vijay Govindarajan gave us at the Fortune Growth Summit last week. The Dartmouth professor and first professor in residence and chief innovation consultant at General Electric is one of our most forward-thinking innovation gurus. Coauthor of The Other Side of Innovation and Ten Rules for Strategic Innovators, he was there to share his newest book: Reverse Innovation.

He argues that innovations spring from just this type of environment. In countries that have to live without power (we have only endured two days so far) and that must adapt to ongoing poverty, health threats, and populations that overwhelm their infrastructure, a new crop of innovators is emerging.

They include people like a doctor who founded NH Hospital in India, which has applied mass production first introduced by Henry Ford to conduct heart surgeries for $2,000 (in the U.S. heart surgery costs more than $50,000). NH Hospital has a lower 30-day mortality rate (1.8%) than the U.S. average (2%). They will do the surgery for you for free if you cannot afford it, but they still produce 40% gross margins, higher than the Mayo Clinic.

How is this possible? Because the NH Hospital challenged fundamental beliefs that lead most of us to conclude a $2,000 heart surgery cannot work.

False belief 1: Mass production principles can’t work in health care.

Henry Ford realized that if you buy a machine, you should maximize its usage to spread the fixed cost across as many units as possible. Similarly, NH Hospital uses its machinery 25 times more often than we do in the U.S. By creating a “production line” of specialist doctors, they achieve even greater efficiency. The idea of turning something as complex as heart surgery into a production line just somehow feels “wrong” to us. Because it feels wrong, we never stopped to ask whether it really IS wrong.

False belief 2: A surgery assembly line must reduce quality.

When people hear the concept, they assume quality must go down. But would you rather buy a car that was built by hand by one person, or one that was built on an assembly line? We know that assembly lines IMPROVE quality for cars, so why should it not do the same for hospitals?