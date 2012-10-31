Google Brings Advanced Voice Search To iOS

Google’s advanced voice search is now available for iOS devices, meaning that anyone with an iPad, iPhone or iPod who is sick of messing around with Siri can use Google’s superior version. Siri is taking it well, however: I just asked it who was better, Siri or its rival, and it led me to an pro-Mountain View L.A. Times article.
The move was inevitable, but will cause Apple some pain. After all, Google originally kept the service exclusive to Android, and it’s said that its refusal to let Cupertino have it on the iOS version of Google Maps is one of the factors that led to the The Great Apple Maps Debacle of 2012.