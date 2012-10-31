Why Foursquare’s Dennis Crowley Obsessively Changes Location

Dennis Crowley , the cofounder and CEO of Foursquare , has been consumed with how mobile information and location can dovetail together for a decade–since his first job out of college, working on city guides for the Palm Pilot. So much has changed since then technologically, and so much is now possible on widely available smartphones, that you might think Crowley can see his dreams coming to fruition soon.

That would be a mistake.

“The things we think will be a rocket ship for Foursquare, we can’t launch yet,” Crowley says. “The stuff we’ve built is going to be obsolete three, four years from now. We’re inventing and reinventing what we’re doing, because it wasn’t possible a few minutes ago.”

He mentions an app that Foursquare launched last fall called Radar, to take advantage of iPhone 4s. “But it also drains your battery. Do people want to give up 40% of their battery life?” So while they wait for phones and batteries and sensors to improve, before they can put their full business vision into effect, “we launch other things,” he says.

“We’re three years old now, about 150 people, kind of a big company,” Crowley says. “But we’re reinventing the product on the fly. The product we have now is going to look radically different.”

Crowley likes talking about Foursquare’s product plans, what they’ve been and where they might go.

With a little prodding, he will also talk about Foursquare as a company. “If we reinvent the product every couple of months, we have to reinvent the company too,” he says. “Reorganizing a company is generally considered a bad thing. But we’re trying to get people to see it differently. It has to be built into the culture, the idea that we haven’t got it right yet–product or structure. The most challenging part is to keep executing as well as 100 people as we did at 50 people, at 20 people.”

The system he has in place now, he says, “works well with 150 people. It wouldn’t have with 40. It might not with 200.”