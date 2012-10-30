Why The Internet Is (Mostly) Hurricane-Proof

As Hurricane Sandy devastated the East Coast Monday night, the Internet was less severely damaged. Yes, Gawker, BuzzFeed, and the Huffington Post went down, but all in all the web marched on.

According to Reuters, all three New York City-based media companies had one thing in common: They housed their servers at 33 Whitehall Street. The building’s basement flooded during the storm–effectively taking out the emergency generators that were keeping its servers online.

As much of Manhattan is still without power, rumors have circulated that some of New York City’s largest Internet infrastructure centers are similarly in danger of running out of fuel or flooding. The two biggest hubs are located at 60 Hudson Street and 111 8th Avenue, where Google’s New York City offices are located. Both addresses are deep in the heart of heavily hit Manhattan.

But online Gotham is not going to go dark anytime soon.

“If the majority of operations [for a site] are located in one facility, and that facility is going down, it’s hard,” says Ron Sterbenz, the communications officer for a New York City-based data center company called Telx. “But many of the larger companies have a backup.”

Telx, along with a handful of other providers, operates in both 60 Hudson and 111 8th Avenue. The utility power is currently out in both buildings, so the company is relying on generators to keep servers running. Fuel deliveries from a Manhattan-based provider have been scheduled daily.

Other data center companies that operate in the building, such as DataGryd and zColo, could not be reached for comment. But even if all of them ran out of fuel for their generators, they wouldn’t necessarily take chunks of the Internet with them.