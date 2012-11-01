For One Apple Veteran, A Career Pivot Into A Most Interesting New Job: Head Of Technologies

Tim Cook juggled Apple’s executive team this week. And while many folks are understandably now focused on Jony Ive’s sparkling design pedigree , there’s another Apple vet to keep an eye on: Bob Mansfield.

According to his new Apple profile page Mansfield is now senior vice president of the new Technologies group, reporting directly to Tim Cook. He’s been at Apple for 13 years, with an impressive engineering background, and he oversaw “the team that has delivered dozens of breakthrough Mac products including the MacBook Air and the all-in-one iMac line.” These two products alone underscore how Apple’s shrugged off the malaise affecting the rest of the PC market, but in 2010 Mansfield also took over iPad and iPhone hardware. As Apple puts it: “Over the years, Bob has led some of the company’s most challenging engineering projects.”

Indeed. In June Mansfield announced he was retiring as head of hardware engineering. Immediately it was said Tim Cook faced internal revolt over his choice of Mansfield’s replacement Dan Riccio. Cook listened, and persuaded Mansfield to stay on in a fuzzy advisory role for Riccio, for a massive fee that amounted to about $2 million a month in cash and stock options. Mansfield was also positioned to help with “future products” in hardware and reported to Cook. If that isn’t a measure of the importance of the man, it’s hard to say what is.

How does this look in real life? Check out Apple’s official iPhone 5 video from a few weeks ago below: While Ive speaks about the big-picture feel of the new device, it’s Mansfield who calmly explains all the clever, intricate hardware details that enable Ive’s overall vision to fully bloom.

Now in Tim Cook’s new regime, Craig Federighi runs all Apple software, Ive looks after design of both hardware and software, Eddy Cue runs Services, and Mansfield’s new Technologies group is, as the name suggests, looking after key parts of how the products function.

So the fuzzy, interim definition of Mansfield’s role is gone. He’s signed on to his new SVP position for two more years, and it’s a fresh and probably even more important challenge.

In his email explaining the move to staff, Cook gave away how critical Mansfield’s new job is. He explained that Mansfield’s new group “combines all of our wireless teams across the company in one organization, allowing us to innovate in this area at an even higher level. This organization will also include all of our semiconductor teams, who have some very ambitious plans.”